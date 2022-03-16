News

DSS rep included as Buhari approves reconstitution of NBC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former board.

In a statement on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said the board has Bashir Bolarinwa as its chairman.

He said a representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), a representative of the federal ministry of information and culture as well as the director-general of the commission are also members.

According to the minister, members of the board represent various interests as stipulated by the NBC act.

Other board members are Wada Ibrahim, Iheanyichukwu Dike, Adesola Ndu, Olaniyan Badmus,  Bashir Ibrahim, Obiora Ilo, Ahmad Sajo and Bayo Erikitola.

He added that the board has a three-year tenure.

Mohammed had, in August 2020, launched the sixth national broadcasting code, despite wide opposition from the industry stakeholders.

One of the amendments to the code is the increase of hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5 million and the provision for sub-licensing of all broadcast contents, among others.

Stakeholders, including Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, had described the code as “economic sabotage”.

The stakeholders had branded the code as agenda-driven, noting that they were excluded from making input before it was finalised.

In June 2021, the house of representatives attempted to amend the laws establishing the NBC and the Nigeria Press Council (NPC).

The bills passed second reading and public hearing before they were suspended following public outrage.

The bills were sponsored by Olusegun Odebunmi, a federal lawmaker representing Ogo Oluwa/Surulere constituency.

 

