News

DSS rescue 94-year-old mother of Jigawa senate candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Department of State Security (DSS) in Kano, has made yet another breakthrough after the rescue of the 94-year-old mother of Jigawa Senatorial Candidate, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya.

Binta Ibrahim was abducted some four days ago at about 2am on Wednesday at her Kiyawa Country home by some heavily armed gunmen and taken away.

However, according to a family member, who don’t want his name mentioned, said the senatorial candidate of Jigawa South and who is also House of Representatives member from Kiyawa, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya reported the matter to DSS, two days ago.

“As God would have it just two days after the matter was reported to DSS in Kano, our mother was rescued by the operatives and we did not pay a single kobo as ransom,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

