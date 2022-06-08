DSS rescues abducted Kano APC senatorial aspirant’s mother

The kidnapped aged mother of Kano Central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), A.A. Zaura, has regained freedom. Hajiya Laure Mai Kunu was abducted by gunmen from her house at about 4 am on Monday in Zaura, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Abdullahi Garba Ramat, confirmed her release. However, a Department of State Services (DSS) officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman was rescued by the body.

He said: “It is true that we rescued Laure in Jigawa State. This followed a tip-off. We traced her to Jigawa State and rescued her unhurt.” The source also said they rescued another old woman whose ransom of N2 million was already paid out of the requested N10 million. But the police said they arrested two abducted persons.

