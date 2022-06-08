News

DSS rescues abducted Kano APC senatorial aspirant’s mother

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The kidnapped aged mother of Kano Central senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), A.A. Zaura, has regained freedom. Hajiya Laure Mai Kunu was abducted by gunmen from her house at about 4 am on Monday in Zaura, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, Abdullahi Garba Ramat, confirmed her release. However, a Department of State Services (DSS) officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the woman was rescued by the body.

He said: “It is true that we rescued Laure in Jigawa State. This followed a tip-off. We traced her to Jigawa State and rescued her unhurt.” The source also said they rescued another old woman whose ransom of N2 million was already paid out of the requested N10 million. But the police said they arrested two abducted persons.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers eyes youth, fresh graduates to boost food production, jobs in agric

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo has stressed the need for young people and fresh graduates to play key roles in boosting the state’s economy by engaging actively in agrobusinesses. The SSG, who stated this when the members of the state chapter of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria visited him in Port […]
News

How NRCRI is promoting agriculture policy in production, packaging, marketing of roots, tuber crops

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), recently called out Potato farmers in the South East for a two day training workshop. The training was significant in many respects: It marked a significant departure from similar exercises that, either because of bureaucratic insouciance or deliberate disregard to the importance of timing in crop cultivation, are […]
News

Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns, Artillery HQ complex

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday in Kachia, Kaduna State, inspected and inducted new set of artillery guns and equipment to be deployed for operations in the North East.   Buratai also inaugurated the new Headquarters complex for the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) as well as inspected several […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica