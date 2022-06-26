DSS rescues nonagenarian mother of Jigawa senatorial candidate

The Department of State Security in Kano has made yet another breakthrough after the rescue of a 94 year – old mother of Jigawa South Senatorial candidate, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya. Binta Ibrahim was abducted at about 2am last Wednesday at her Kiyawa country home by some heavily armed gunmen who made away with her into the bush.

However, reports from a family member who did not want his name mentioned, said Gaya, representative of Kiyawa in the House of Representatives reported the matter to DSS, two days ago.

Our Source said: “As God would have it just two days after the report of the matter to DSS in Kano, our mother was rescued by the operatives and we have not paid a single Kobo as ransom”.

The Family member added that the abductors of Hajia Binta had earlier demanded N100 million ransom or they would have killed her but by the grace of the DSS She was rescued unhurt. When contacted the DSS declined to comment on the matter, although a Security officer who spoke under condition anonymity confirmed the operation and the rescue of the victim.

Reports in the Security Circle have it that the operation to rescue Hajia Binta took place at about 4am of Saturday after storming the Kidnappers’ Den where some suspects were arrested. The victim has since reunited with her family and was said to be in good health

