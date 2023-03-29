DSS Reveals Plot To Stop Buhari’s Handover To Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to hand over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 as the new President of Nigeria, but the Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans to stop the handing over process.

However, some politicians have been asking the President not to swear in Mr, Tinubu, as they argue that the election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, was not credible.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 29, the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said secret police have indeed confirmed moves by some politicians to prevent President Buhari from handing over to Tinubu.

The DSS in a Twitter post said, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an interim government of Nigeria.

“The Services considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine the rule of law as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis.

“The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace-loving Nigerians.

“This is even more so that the machination is taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country.”

