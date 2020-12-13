DSS: Security is collective responsibility

…as EFCC, Pantami, others bag security awards

The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the citizens on the need to take ownership of the fight against insurgency and others, saying security remained a collective resoonsibility.of all lovers of peace.

Director General of the State Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the position at the 2nd edition of the Security and Emergency Management Awards (SEMA) which held over the weekend in Abuja.

The DSS won the SEMA Intelligence Service Award of the year, while the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, bagged the Minister of the Year Award, for his initiatives on cyber security and digital economy.

Other winners included: Nigeria Customs Service (Public Information Award), as well as the Nigeria Correctional Service (Crime Prevention Award).

Speaking on the state of insecurity across the country, the DGSS appealed to Nigerians to desist from the acts of blame game and consistent complaints, and support the government and security agencies win the war against insecurity by providing all necessary information.

Bichi, who was represented by the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, noted that no responsible government or security agency would sit idly and allow miscreants or insurgents destroy the country.

This was as he gave assurances that the DSS would continue to do what was expected of the Agency, inline with the rule of law and democratic procedures.

Also speaking after the award, Pantami disclosed that plans were underway to review the Cybercrime Act, putting into cognisance, the emerging security challenges in the country.

Represented by the Director Information Communication Technology (ICT) of the ministry, Mr. Emeka Okoye, he stressed the need to capitalise on digital revolution, adding that cyber security was a national priority capable of fostering economic welfare.