DSS: Social media, fake news biggest threat to national security

The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified social media and fake news as the “biggest” threats to national security and peaceful coexistence. Consequently, the service has urged the public to shun tendencies capable of instigating ethno-religious tensions. Spokesman for the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said yesterday in Abuja, that the body would implement its mandate to the letter. According to him, the lead domestic intelligence agency will not shirk its responsibility of countering threats to national security and order, among others.

The DSS urged the media to demonstrate professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their responsibilities. Afunanya, who stated the readiness of the Service to partner with the media, and other relevant agencies, urged the public to shun violence, ethnic disharmony, intolerance and other divisive measures capable of inflaming passion. Afunanya said: “Social media and fake news are the biggest threat to human existence, not only to elections. Fake news is a major cause of violence in our society now. As journalists, you should always fact-check information before publishing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...