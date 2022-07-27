DSS submitted 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack –Wase

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, yesterday, disclosed that 44 security reports were submitted by the Department of State Services (DSS) to the Federal Government before the attack on Kuje prison in Abuja.

He made the disclosure during the stepping down of a “motion of urgent public importance” sponsored by Abubakar Makki Yallemen on the proposed ban on the use of motorcycles nationwide by the Federal Government. He said there was need for the legislature to support the executive arm of government in order to contain the disturbing state of insecurity in the country.

Yalleman had in his motion submitted that banning commercial motorcycle operations across the country as a means of curtailing security challenges, the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry should be considered foremost as the Federal Government has not offered palliative measures to cushion the expected effects of the ban.

He expressed concern that the activities of bandits and kidnappers across the country had subjected victims’ families to serious psychological trauma even as they are forced to part with their hard-earned resources.

According to the lawmaker, the proposed ban on motorcycle operations will render millions of Nigerians jobless, which is not advisable for a nation grappling with high unemployment and poverty rate.

Moving that the bill be stood down, the deputy Speaker explained that matters of security concern should not be toiled with given the continued rampant killings across the country. He argued that instead of raising eyebrows on Federal Government’s plans to curb insecurity, the legislature should rather focus on supporting the government to bring the menace to an end.

Following the Deputy Speaker’s submission, the presentation of the motion was postponed. It will be recalled that the Federal Government is planning to ban the use of motorcycles, popularly called okada across the country as one of the measures to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Government had submitted that the ban will help in reducing the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits and other terrorists groups operating in the country.

