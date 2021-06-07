News

DSS summons Mbaka to Abuja

*Says: ‘I will not keep quiet’

Enugu fiery priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has been summoned to Abuja for interrogation by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The DSS it was learnt, visited the Adoration Ministry to deliver the letter of invitation. However, they didn’t meet the cleric at the church premises.
Details of why the intelligence unit summoned the priest were not stated but it might not be unconnected with Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari government in recent times.
The priest recently said God had rejected the President and unhappy with his leadership.
Since then he has been subjected to serials of persecutions starting with Enugu Catholic Bishop Ol Callistus Onaga who suspended the priest for 30 days.
Reacting to the DSS invitationin his Sunday message, Mbaka said: “I got a call on Thursday that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what? What I cannot understand is that the mother church in Nigeria should be ‘cowed down’ to lilliputian.
“The mother church is both a lamb and lion. The bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the just man do.
“All these are efforts to dumbfound a prophet, all priest can be dumbfounded but no prophet should. We must protect the sheep. In this time, when killings are all over, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again. The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.
“I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yar’Adua. I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit.
“If they are attacking me here and there, even from those that should save me, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God. I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter. If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change. I will not keep quiet.
“Look at the millions of youths moving about unemployed and you call us Father, should a father be comfortable in a situation like this? What kind of father is that?”

