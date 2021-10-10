News

DSS: Support for anti-graft war reducing economic crimes, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has underscored the importance of effective collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies, noting that the reduction in economic crimes, as well as internet fraud in the country, was due largely to the provision of actionable intelligence to anti-graft agencies.

This was as the secret service disclosed that its “deep” involvement in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East, further demonstrated the premium placed on intelligence sharing, cooperation and inter-agency synergy.

The leading domestic intelligence agency made the positions in an in-house magazine sighted by New Telegraph.

“Deeply involved in the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East, it provides actionable intelligence to sister agencies.

“It does same for anti-graft agencies, and by doing so has reduced economic crimes, internet and advanced fee frauds,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Service has vowed to remain a pillar of support for democracy in the country, even as it urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with governments at all levels, to deliver the good.

It noted thus: “The DSS is a pillar of support for Nigeria’s democracy. DSS support for democracy, public policy, timely dissemination of intelligence, security education, among other positive contributions, has helped to boost public confidence in the Service and reversed previously-held notions that it is unfriendly.”

