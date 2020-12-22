News

DSS: There’re plans to attack public places during yuletide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plans by enemies of the state to unleash terror on vulnerable places such as critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
According to the DSS, the planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.
Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement, Tuesday, said the ultimate aim was to undermine the authority of government.
He, therefore, urged patriotic members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the yuletide, even as he enjoined them to report suspicious movement within and around their neighbourhoods.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.
“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.
“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.
“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies,” Afunanya said.
Nonetheless, he assured that the secret service, in concert with to the military and other security agencies, had adopted both preemptive and preventive security measures, to deal with threats against national security and public safety.
His words: “On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.
“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi signs N146.4bn revised 2020 Budget into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the revised 2020 Budget of N146, 374, 641, 080. 00 into law as against previously approved budget of N169, 557, 658, 300. 00. The revised 2020 budget of N146.4 billion represents 13.67 per cent reduction in the initial budget size of N169.6 billion which amounts to N23,183,017,220.00. Therevisedbudget, […]
News

Eterna Oil sustains loss position

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Volatility in the overall economic and business climate has impacted negatively on the earnings of Eterna Oil Plc. Chris Ugwu writes   The oil and gas sector is one of the sectors receiving the hard knock from the country’s volatile business environment. Operating environment for this sector of the economy, like others, has remained very […]
News

Cross River distributes relief materials to fire victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Cross River Government on Thursday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to affected traders of the Marian Market fire disaster of June 4. The items distributed were bags of rice, cement, zinc and mattresses, among others. Addressing the traders at the Calabar Municipal Council, Gov. Ben Ayade described the tragic incident as unfortunate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: