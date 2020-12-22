DSS: There’re plans to attack public places during yuletide

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plans by enemies of the state to unleash terror on vulnerable places such as critical infrastructure, places of worship, as well as recreational centres during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to the DSS, the planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement, Tuesday, said the ultimate aim was to undermine the authority of government.

He, therefore, urged patriotic members of the public to remain vigilant during and after the yuletide, even as he enjoined them to report suspicious movement within and around their neighbourhoods.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies,” Afunanya said.

Nonetheless, he assured that the secret service, in concert with to the military and other security agencies, had adopted both preemptive and preventive security measures, to deal with threats against national security and public safety.

His words: “On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support.”

