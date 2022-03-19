News

DSS: There’re plans to ignite ethno-religious crisis

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm on plots by some elements “to stoke violence in parts of the country particularly the North Central”.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Secret Service said the planned mass action will be akin to the October 20, 2020, #EndSARS protest.

“The aim is to cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity. In a bid to achieve this, the sponsors have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas,” Afunanya said.

According to him: “The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking university teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the #EndSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by government to address the issues.

“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals.

“Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“The public should be rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes it course.”

He, therefore, advised citizens not only to engage according to rules, but should resist persuasions to be used to destroy their own country.

“Those who may wish to go contrary to the law will, however, face the consequences,” he concluded.

 

