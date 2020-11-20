DSS to forge national security awareness partnership with Nollywood, others

As part of measures to educate the public on its core mandate of prevention and detection of crime against the state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has declared its readiness to partner responsible and ‘friendly organisations’ in the country to achieve the objective. According to the DSS, the need to interface with strategic stakeholders had become urgent and compelling, considering their influence on public perception and understanding of the dynamics of security and intelligence.

The Director-General, Department of State Services (DG, DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made this position known yesterday when a delegation from the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) led by its President, Emeka Ejezie Rollas, paid him a courtesy visit at the national headquarters, Abuja.

The Nollywood actors said theywere at theYellow House to deliver the commendation of the entertainment industry to the DG-DSS for the strides the secret service had continuedtorecordunderhis leadership. More importantly, the delegation said it was at the headquarters to offer a proposal that was; “aimed at providing specialised reputation management and support services using the star power of our movie stars for advocacy and enlightenment campaigns of the new image of the DSS through our Nollywood films.”

