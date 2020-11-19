DSS to forge national security awareness partnership with Nollywood, others

*AGN: ‘We’re ready to provide advocacy, public enlightenment campaigns’

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As part of measures to educate the public on its core mandate of prevention and detection of crime against the state, the Department of State Services (DSS) has declared its readiness to partner responsible and “friendly organisations” in the country to achieve the objective.

According to the DSS, the need to interface with strategic stakeholders has become urgent and compelling, considering their influence on public perception and understanding of the dynamics of security and intelligence.

The Director General of State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the position, Thursday, when a delegation from the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), led by its President, Mr. Ejezie Rollas, paid him a courtesy visit at the national headquarters in Abuja.

The Nollywood actors said they were at the Yellow House to deliver the commendation of the entertainment industry to the DG-SS for the strides the Secret Service has continued to record under his able leadership.

More importantly, the delegation disclosed that it was at the headquarters to offer a proposal “aimed at providing specialised reputation management and support services using the star power of our movie stars for advocacy and enlightenment campaigns of the new image of the DSS through our Nollywood films”.

Responding, the DGSS, who was represented by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said notwithstanding the fact that the secret police was not looking for image management – because it was prosecuting its mandate diligently and satisfactorily too – the need to have the public key into the business of security and public safety, could not be over-emphasised.

This was as Afunanya underscored the fact that the citizens remained the bedrock of democratic governance, adding that the Service could hardly function optimally without the people.

He maintained that the DSS’ constitutionally-assigned duty, has been that of striking a balance between the functionality of the state, and the safety of the people.

Afunanya said: “The DSS is looking and ensuring that we build bridges of understanding, bridges of peace, bridges of friendship, bridges of partnership, brigdes of collaboration…in the world’s intelligence management or security management.

“That partnership is a core value and key element you must underscore and appreciate the enormous challenge that insecurity poses world over. Nigeria isn’t an exception, if you want to do an analysis of security issues across the world.

“For issues of globalisation, for issues of cross border movements, for issues of common markets, and indeed, technology empowered by computers and cheap nature of phones. with 3,000 you can have access to phone, internet.

“So, these are core dynamics that have continually posed their own type of challenges and .what we will do, is to interface with friendly organisations like yours, to educate you about what we do.”

He said in attempting to serve its dual responsibility to the state and the people, the latter often construed the DSS as an unfriendly agency.

It was against the backdrop of getting the public to appreciate its critical role of ensuring a secure nation for all, that necessitated the Services’ partnership readiness.

“Most of the misunderstanding we think that people have with the DSS is solely on the basis of lack of education.

“Democracy has bestowed on us that we work with the people because the people are the bed rock of democratic governance and indeed we do not believe that we can function very well without the people.

“Yes, we have to service the state to be able to perform the duties but such duties are done for the good of the people so we strike a balance for the functionality of the state and the safety of the people.

“So that, at all times, every citizen must he able to pursue their legitimate businesses in an environment that is devoid of fear, harassment, or hindrance. Our duty specifically… the setting up of ..expects us to prevent and detect crime against the internal security of Nigeria.

“It also charges us to undertake security operations against economic sabotage and national security dimension, issues of sabotage, subversion, terrorism, insurgency and all the crimes. And we believe that.

“So in a rapidly changing world of today, we expect that your coming is a good development and we will take advantage of that and drive the nation to the height that all of us desire it to be.

“Nigeria is a promise land, and there is no reason why all of us should not combine efforts to achieve the greatness of Nigeria on the African continent and indeed the entire world,” the DSS’ spokesperson said.

Earlier, AGN’s President said the visit was to lend support to the DSS, as it strived to achieve its mandate.

He said the undertaking had the blessings of the Board of Trustees, National Executives and entire members of the AGN.

Like this: Like Loading...