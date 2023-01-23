News

DSS To Personnel: You must stay professional, neutral during elections

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential/National Assembly, and March 11 Governorship/House of Assembly elections, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, has reiterated the need for professionalism and neutrality of personnel in the discharge of the Service’s mandate before, during and after the general elections.

The head of the lead domestic intelligence agency gave the charge at a strategic workshop for state directors, as well as heads of institutions across the country, held at the national headquarters (Yellow House) in Abuja.

Spokesperson for the agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement Monday, said the organisation also commenced a two week Joint Service training programme at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

He noted that participants are drawn from the country’s Armed Forces, Police and other law enforcement and response agencies, to underscore the importance it attached to inter-agency collaboration.

 

