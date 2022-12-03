News

DSS To Terrorists, Others: Enough is enough

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of state threatening to “mess up the country”, saying “enough is enough”.

The Director-General State Services (DG SS), Yusuf Bichi, handed down the warning, Saturday, at the graduation ceremony held in honour of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

A total of 78 participants of the directorate/executive cadre, drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, as well as Niger Republic, participated in the 2022 course.

In his address, the DG SS warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

According to the spy master, security is a whole-of-society-approach, hence the need for members of the public to support and cooperate with the military, and other security agencies in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Population: ‘Nigeria’ll rank 3rd largest in the world by 2050

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has projected that Nigeria’s population would rank third largest in the world by 2050 after China and India. This came as he assured that the 2023 census would produce new demographic and socio-economic data for national planning. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the deployment of digital technology […]
News

Court fixes Aug. 2 for hearing of detained Igboho’s associates

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

…as DSS fails to produce detainees in court   The Department of State Services (DSS) Thursday failed to produce the12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The 12 detainees had filed a fundamental human right suit against the Federal Government. […]
News Top Stories

FG moves to cut $2.16bn annual capital flight in telecoms

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…frowns at foreigners’ domination of telcos’ mgt The Federal Government has introduced a new policy targeted at reducing capital flight in the telecommunications sector. According to the policy document obtained by our correspondent, approximately $2.16 billion outflow of foreign exchange is recorded in the telecommunications sector annually. The government said the new National Policy for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica