DSS To Terrorists, Others: Enough is enough

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of state threatening to “mess up the country”, saying “enough is enough”.

The Director-General State Services (DG SS), Yusuf Bichi, handed down the warning, Saturday, at the graduation ceremony held in honour of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

A total of 78 participants of the directorate/executive cadre, drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, as well as Niger Republic, participated in the 2022 course.

In his address, the DG SS warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

According to the spy master, security is a whole-of-society-approach, hence the need members of the public to support and cooperate with the military, and other security agencies in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...