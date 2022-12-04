DSS to terrorists: We’ve had enough

Vows to halt attempts to ‘mess up’ Nigeria

…says it’s tit-for-tat henceforth

The Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of state threatening to “mess up the country”, saying “enough is enough”.

The Director-General State Services (DG SS), YM Bichi, handed down the warning, yesterday at the graduation ceremony held in honour of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

A total of 78 participants of the directorate/executive cadre, drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, as well as Niger Republic, participated in the 2022 course.

In his address, the DG SS warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

According to the spy master, security is a whole-of-society-approach, hence the need members of the public to support and cooperate with the military, and other security agencies in the country.

Bichi said: “Our destiny is in our hands, and it is time to say enough is enough.

“My Service will not allow anybody to mess up this country. If you attack our structures, we will attack you.

“If you attack our men, we will attack you. It is tit-for-for-tat. The way God created Nigeria, nobody can dismantle this nation.”

The DG SS maintained that it was better to unite than to “scatter”, even as he advised thus: “Let us not allow ourselves to be instigated to see ourselves as enemies”.

On inter-agency synergy, he said: “Let me assure you that the DSS has come of age, and we will continue to partner with the military, and other sister agencies to tackle the insecurity in the country”.

While declaring that Nigeria will surmount the challenges of insecurity,

occasioned by terrorism, banditry and the like, Bichi affirmed that “Nigeria is not a failed state: Nigeria has all the indices of a great nation”.

Earlier, the Commandant of the NISS, Alhaji A.S Adeleke, had assured that after the spending 10 months, the institute had succeeded in training the graduands to be “highly-motivated and committed managers of security”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...