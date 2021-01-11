News

DSS uncovers plan to incite religious violence 

Posted on Author Emmanuel.Onani, Abuja Comment(0)
…Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, South East states main targets
…says plotters have external collaborators

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it had uncovered plots by some subversive elements to incite religious violence across the country.

 

According to the secret service, the plotters, who may have the backing of external forces, are targeting Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna (North West states), Plateau State (North Central) Rivers (South South),  Oyo, Lagos (South West), and those in the South East.

 

There are five states in the South East namely: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

 

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement, Monday, said the negative forces plan to instigate inter-religious conflicts in parts of the country, as part of the larger plan to achieve their objective.

 

The alert is coming a few months after the secret service a cused some “subversive elements” of planning to undermine democratic governance.

 

New Telegraph recalls also that the Director General of the Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi had, at the graduation ceremony for Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja last December, 2020, warned that the secret police will not allow dark forces to threaten national security and sovereignty under any guise.

 

The Service has reiterated that position, saying it will do everything within the bounds of the law, to nip the plot in the bud.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Hushpuppi is Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker, has case to answer, says EFCC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described Hushpuppi, an Instagram celebrity, who was recently arrested in Dubai, as “Nigeria’s most-wanted hacker.” In a statement to TheCable on Thursday, the commission said it is now tracking other fraudsters directly involved with Hushpuppi, adding that “he has a case to answer.” ReplyReply AllForward DeleteSpam SHOCKING […]
News

ECWA President to FG: Provide protection, resettle displaced Southern Kaduna villagers

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya has call on the federal and state governments to endeavour to resettle the displaced Southern Kaduna indigenous people back to their various villages and provide them adequate security.   Rev. Panya, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Saturday […]
News Top Stories

IATA projects $70bn revenue loss for airlines in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Alarm bells are ringing as global airlines are set to lose up to $70 billion in 2021. This is coming as carriers around the world will haemorrhage about $77 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, equivalent to $13 billion a month, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite desperate attempts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica