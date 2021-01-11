DSS uncovers plan to incite religious violence 

…Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, South East states main targets

…says plotters have external collaborators

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it had uncovered plots by some subversive elements to incite religious violence across the country.

According to the secret service, the plotters, who may have the backing of external forces, are targeting Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna (North West states), Plateau State (North Central) Rivers (South South), Oyo, Lagos (South West), and those in the South East.

There are five states in the South East namely: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who raised the alarm in a statement, Monday, said the negative forces plan to instigate inter-religious conflicts in parts of the country, as part of the larger plan to achieve their objective.

The alert is coming a few months after the secret service a cused some “subversive elements” of planning to undermine democratic governance.

New Telegraph recalls also that the Director General of the Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi had, at the graduation ceremony for Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 13), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja last December, 2020, warned that the secret police will not allow dark forces to threaten national security and sovereignty under any guise.

The Service has reiterated that position, saying it will do everything within the bounds of the law, to nip the plot in the bud.