DSS uncovers plans to cause breakdown of law, order

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Service (DSS), has raised the alarm over plans by desperate elements “to violently disrupt peace in the country”. While cautioning aggrieved politicians and their supporters to toe the line of peace and rule of law in ventilating their grievances, the lead domestic intelligence agency vowed to deal with troublemakers bent on threatening the nation’s democratic experience.

In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret service said it had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws. “It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process.

This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it. “Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy. “Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith”, the DSS said. It added: “Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. “It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

“Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements, who do not wish the country well. “This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided”.

