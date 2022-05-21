DSS’ vetting of aspirants not a threat, we’reready –Lawan, Ayade

Two Presidential aspirants under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, have both declared that the discreet investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS) into the backgrounds of presidential aspirants in all the political parties for the 2023 general elections, is not a threat to them as they have nothing to fear or worry about. Lawan, through his Director of Media and official spokesperson for his Presidential Campaign, Iyke Ekeoma, said the Senate President is not perturbed.

‘‘It is routine for the DSS to carry out discreet investigation on anyone seeking to occupy any government position, and it’s not limited to presidential position. Until they make their findings public, there should be nothing to worry about.’’ On his part, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicly to Ayade, Christian Ita, said the governor is clean and fears no vetting of whatsoever sort. ‘‘We are clean and therefore, not worried. Vetting by security agencies of political aspirants is nothing new,’’ he said.

A report by Saturday Telegraph last weekend, titled; Ahead parties’ primaries: DSS Launches Security Checks On Presidential Aspirants revealed that the investigation covers criminal records, corruption cases, involvement in terrorism, economic sabotage, and separatist agitations among others.

In the report, highly- placed security and intelligence sources, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said the discreet profiling had become necessary, in view of the position of trust the aspirants are seeking to occupy. “The DSS is currently vetting, or of you like undertaking very discreet security checks on presidential hopefuls seeking the tickets of APC, PDP, and others contesting the 2023 election,” one of the sources said. Another dependable source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “The vetting process, which is discreet, for obvious reasons, is currently in progress. “The DSS is, among other things, checking if the hopefuls have criminal records, pending corruption cases. The people who are seeking to hold sensitive and key installations, must be subjected to these security vetting.”

