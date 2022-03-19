News

DSS vows to stop attacks on critical assets nationwide

…trains Special Forces on advanced weapon handling

Non-state actors attacking critical assets of the Department of State Services (DSS) in parts of the country may have a rethink, as the intelligence agency has vowed to resist further violation of its facilities wherever located. As part of measures to provide maximum protection for its assets, the intelligence agency has begun the training of operatives on the Intensive Advance Weapon Handling Course. Already, a total of fifty five operatives have completed the intensive course, which covered weapon handling, physical fitness, class work, range exercise among others.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the graduands held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Friday, the Director-General of the State Services, Alh. Yusuf Bichi, tasked the special operatives on the need to demonstrate exemplary discipline, professionalism and absolute loyalty to the authorities. The DG, who was represented by a senior director, Mr. IP Nwakelu, said: “The purpose of the drill is to safeguard our critical assets.

“It is borne out of the need to address lapses that have been observed; it is expected that you now have more competence and proficiency in handling of weapons.” In his welcome address, the Commandant of NISS, Alh. AS Adeleke corroborated the position of the spy master, even as he admonished the young personnel to be each other’s keeper. He said: “Our assets are very critical…we need to protect them against nonstate actors. “Anybody trying to intrude into our assets, you get them checked. Assets here include officers, equipment; everything about us.” While explaining that “the purpose is primarily to defend and protect our assets all over the Federation”, the Commandant added that “we are rejigging the security apparatus of our assets”.

 

