DSS vows to stop attacks on critical assets nationwide

…trains special forces on advanced weapons handling

Non-state actors attacking critical assets of the Department of State Services (DSS) in parts of the country, should have a rethink, as the intelligence agency has vowed to resist further violation of its facilities wherever located.

As part of measures to provide maximum protection for its assets, officers and personnel, the foremost domestic intelligence agency has begun the training of operatives on Intensive Advance Weapon Handling Course.

Already, a total of 55 operatives have completed the intensive course, which covered weapon handling, physical fitness, class work and range exercises among others.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the graduands held at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja on Friday, the Director General of the State Services (DG SS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, tasked the special operatives on the need to demonstrate exemplary discipline, professionalism and absolute loyalty to the authorities.

The DG, who was represented by a senior director, Mr. IP Nwakelu, said: “The purpose of the drill is to safeguard our critical assets.

“It is borne out of the need to address lapses that have been observed; it is expected that you now have more competence and proficient in handling of weapons.”

In his welcome address, the Commandant of NISS, Alhaji AS Adeleke, corroborated the position of the spy master, even as he admonished the young personnel to be each other’s keeper.

