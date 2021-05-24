News

DSS: We aren’t recruiting

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS), has advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters using its name to perpetrate crime.

 

Specifically, the DSS warned unsuspecting job seekers against paying money to any individual or group for employment purposes, saying no recruitment exercise was taking place in the service.

 

Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the “disclaimer” in a statement, Monday.

 

The statement reads in full: “This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi, who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters.

 

“Alabi is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703 .

 

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms.

 

“Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website, www.dss.gov.ng .”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel price increase choking us, Nigerians cry out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More reactions last night trailed the new increment in the price of fuel by the Federal Government, which took effect from September 2. While most Nigerians spoken to by Saturday Telegraph expressed misgivings over the new increase, others argued that the increase had further exposed the government’s “hidden agenda” to further impoverish them and inflict […]
News

ABA welcomes ECOWAS court judgement on Venezuelan diplomat

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Bar Association (ABA) has expressed satisfaction with the judgement of the ECOWAS Community Court delivered on March 15, 2021 in which the court ordered the immediate release of and payment of compensation to Mr. Alex Saab, a Venezuelan diplomat illegally detained by the Government of Cape Verde. In a statement after the quarterly […]
News

Torture: Court orders COAS to write apology letter to monarch

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Itu, has given the Chief of Army Staff, 20 days to write an apology letter to the Clan Head of Oku Iboku, Etebom Ubong Essien Edet Okokon, over the gross infringement on his fundamental rights by officers of the Nigerian Army in Akwa Ibom State. The Court, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica