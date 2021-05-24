DSS: We aren’t recruiting

The Department of State Services (DSS), has advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters using its name to perpetrate crime.

Specifically, the DSS warned unsuspecting job seekers against paying money to any individual or group for employment purposes, saying no recruitment exercise was taking place in the service.

Spokesperson for the secret service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, made the “disclaimer” in a statement, Monday.

The statement reads in full: “This is to inform the public about the fraudulent activities of one Jesustofunmi Nifemi Alabi, who has created a Facebook group, SSS/DSS Recruitment 2019/2020 to deceive gullible job hunters.

“Alabi is the CEO/Chairman of Tunrok & Son Nigeria Limited and uses phone number 08112597703 .

“The Service is not recruiting and does not own a Facebook account or operate other social media platforms.

“Job seekers are enjoined to make recruitment enquiries from the Service’s Headquarters, Abuja, its formations nationwide or official website, www.dss.gov.ng .”

Like this: Like Loading...