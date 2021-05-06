News Top Stories

DSS: We didn’t arrest Fr. Mbaka

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services’ (DSS), has denied reports of alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu,Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, by its personnel. There were reports of alleged arrest and detention of Fr. Mbaka, by security operatives, days after indications of no love lost relationship between him and the presidency, emerged. New Telegraph recalls that the Catholic Priest had enjoyed a robust relationship with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, since 2015, when he predicted where pendulum would swing.

Indications of a possible rift between Fr. Mbaka, and the presidency emerged last week, when the clergyman asked President Buhari to resign over the worsening state of insecurity in the country. T0he presidency responded swiftly, alleging that Fr. Mbaka’s claim may be unconnected to a failed contract bid.

In the face of this, however, the DSS has distanced itself from the raging controversy on the whereabouts of the fiery Priest, saying it neither arrested, nor detained him. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in reaction to inquiries by newsmen. In a series of WhatsApp messages to that effect, Afunanya said: “This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up by the DSS. “Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please”.

