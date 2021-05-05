DSS: We didn’t arrest Fr. Mbaka

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports of an alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, by its personnel.

There were reports of alleged arrest and detention of Fr. Mbaka, by security operatives, days after indications of no love lost relationship between him and the presidency, emerged.

New Telegraph recalls that the Catholic Priest had enjoyed a robust relationship with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, since 2015, when he predicted where the pendulum will swing.

Indications of a possible rift between Fr. Mbaka, and the presidency emerged last week, when the clergyman asked President Buhari to resign over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

But the presidency responded swiftly, alleging that Fr. Mbaka’s claim may not be unconnected to a failed contract bid.

In the face of this, however, the DSS has distanced itself from the raging controversy on the whereabouts of the fiery Priest, saying it neither arrested, nor detained him.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in reaction to inquiries by newsmen.

However, the fiery clergyman has since reappeared.

