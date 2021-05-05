News

DSS: We didn’t arrest Fr. Mbaka

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports of an alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, by its personnel.
There were reports of alleged arrest and detention of Fr. Mbaka, by security operatives, days after indications of no love lost relationship between him and the presidency, emerged.
New Telegraph recalls that the Catholic Priest had enjoyed a robust relationship with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, since 2015, when he predicted where the pendulum will swing.
Indications of a possible rift between Fr. Mbaka, and the presidency emerged last week, when the clergyman asked President Buhari to resign over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.
But the presidency responded swiftly, alleging that Fr. Mbaka’s claim may not be unconnected to a failed contract bid.
In the face of this, however, the DSS has distanced itself from the raging controversy on the whereabouts of the fiery Priest, saying it neither arrested, nor detained him.
Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in reaction to inquiries by newsmen.
However, the fiery clergyman has since reappeared.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Drinking more coffee can lower risk of prostate cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Chinese researchers said that drinking smore coffee may be linked to a lower risk of developing prostate cancer. The findings of their new study are published in the ‘BMJ Open’.   Each additional daily cup of coffee a man drinks is associated with a one per cent prostate cancer risk reduction.   Moreover, men who […]
News

A’Ibom declares 7-day mourning for ex-gov, Nkanga

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared seven days of mourning for the former first indigenous military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd).   In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem on Saturday, the seven-day mourning would take effect from Saturday, December 26, […]
News

Financial institutions, professionals aiding illicit financial flows – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused financial institutions, accountants and other professionals of aiding illicit flows of the nation’s resources out of the country. Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the claim Wednesday in Abuja, while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica