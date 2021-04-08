News

DSS: We didn’t detain, torture Buhari’s driver

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports circulating on social media, that it tortured one Sa’idu Afaka, President Muhammadu Buhari’s driver, to death.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said its standard operating principle, coupled with its subscription to democratic ethos, would not allow room for torture, or human rights’ abuses of any sort.
The statement, entitled, ‘President’s Driver Not  Detained Or Tortured By The DSS’, reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) denies the misleading news by saharareporters that it tortured Sa’idu Afaka, the  President’s official driver to death.
“While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects. Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.”
The Secret Service recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on April 6, 2021, announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the President to his family.
On that basis, therefore, the Service urged the general public to disregard “the fake news spewed by online platforms”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL ATTRACTS $1.4b FERTILIZER PLANT TO A’IBOM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… AS FG, OCB REACH AGREEMENT IN MORROCO The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has signed an agreement for the citing of a multi billion fertilizer plant in his State. Governor Emmanuel was part of a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, that visited […]
News

ISOPADEC workers lock out Director, others over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) yesterday put their Secretariat located in the state capital under key and lock over unpaid salaries.   Besides, the aggrieved workers were protesting illegal deductions and ar-bitrary slash in their salaries.   Brandishing placards of various inscriptions to press home their grievances, the workers […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria lost $3bn in 6 years to gold smuggling

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

FG targets 250,000 jobs, $500m annual taxes from mining …plans building of gold refineries President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nige-ria lost about $3 billion to illegal gold smuggling between 2012 and 2018. The President made this disclosure yesterday at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica