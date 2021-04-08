DSS: We didn’t detain, torture Buhari’s driver

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports circulating on social media, that it tortured one Sa’idu Afaka, President Muhammadu Buhari’s driver, to death.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said its standard operating principle, coupled with its subscription to democratic ethos, would not allow room for torture, or human rights’ abuses of any sort.

The statement, entitled, ‘President’s Driver Not Detained Or Tortured By The DSS’, reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) denies the misleading news by saharareporters that it tortured Sa’idu Afaka, the President’s official driver to death.

“While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects. Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy.”

The Secret Service recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on April 6, 2021, announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the President to his family.

On that basis, therefore, the Service urged the general public to disregard “the fake news spewed by online platforms”.

