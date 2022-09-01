DSS: We don’t engage in abduction of citizens

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the report that its personnel abduct citizens under the Muhammadu Buhari administration. In a statement yesterday, spokesman Peter Afunanya described the report as “false”, saying they only make arrests “when, where and if necessary”. The body said: “This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals. “At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities.

“The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute. “The DSS is law-abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. “In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.”

The statement said the clarification became necessary following “false publication by an online newspaper quoting Amnesty International (AI) as stating that the agency abduct innocent Nigerians under the Buhari regime. Afunanya said: “Whether reported by Peoples Gazette or Amnesty International, the Service outright denies this misleading narrative. It does not abduct Nigerians. “Media workers in the country should rise above parochial considerations, sanitise its fold and fish out quacks among them. “The media can also peer review and embark on self-censorship as part of achieving professionalism in the industry.

