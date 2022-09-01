News

DSS: We don’t engage in abduction of citizens

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the report that its personnel abduct citizens under the Muhammadu Buhari administration. In a statement yesterday, spokesman Peter Afunanya described the report as “false”, saying they only make arrests “when, where and if necessary”. The body said: “This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals. “At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities.

“The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute. “The DSS is law-abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. “In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.”

The statement said the clarification became necessary following “false publication by an online newspaper quoting Amnesty International (AI) as stating that the agency abduct innocent Nigerians under the Buhari regime. Afunanya said: “Whether reported by Peoples Gazette or Amnesty International, the Service outright denies this misleading narrative. It does not abduct Nigerians. “Media workers in the country should rise above parochial considerations, sanitise its fold and fish out quacks among them. “The media can also peer review and embark on self-censorship as part of achieving professionalism in the industry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’re working to ensure security in Benue –CP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Mr. Adewale Abbas has commiserated with relations of two policemen killed by gunmen over the weekend and commended the officers for a rewarding service to their fatherland. Speaking in Makurdi, Abbas regretted the nefarious activities of the killers stating that they are a threat to security of the state, […]
News

Boko Haram: Cdr Olawunmi appeared before DIA for ‘interaction’– DHQ

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Emmanuel Onani

Falana: Meeting was a friendly one The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has confirmed the appearance of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd), before the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja, following an invitation by an officer of the agency. The development was sequel to allegations the retired senior officer made during a live interview on Channels Television barely […]
News

Ogaji: Only 25 of 160 licensed GenCos operating

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

The Executive Secretary, Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, yesterday said that only 25 out of the 160 Gen- Cos licensed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) are currently operating in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogaji made the disclosure during a panel session at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica