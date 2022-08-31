DSS: We don’t engage in abduction of citizens

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that its personnel have never been involved in abduction of citizens, under whatever guise.

A statement by the Service’s spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, Wednesday, explained that: “As part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary.”

According to Afunanya: “This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals.

“At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities.

“The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute.

“The DSS is law abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations.

“In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...