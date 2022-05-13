DSS: We never pushed for tenure elongation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied pushing for tenure elongation for President Muhammadu Buhari. A report had claimed the secret police said the 2023 general election might not hold due to insecurity. But in a statement yesterday, spokesman for the agency Peter Afunanya said the report: “Is false and fabricated to malign the Service and mislead the populace”.

He said: “In the said report, the Service was accused of informing participants at its April 6th brainstorming session with CSOs/NGOs that the 2023 general election might not hold due to insecurity. The report further stated that the session was a ruse to sell tenure elongation to the public.

“Consequently, the DSS disassociates itself from the publication and categorically states that the information is false and obviously fabricated to malign it and mislead the populace.” The statement added: “The online paper, in its characteristic gutter journalism, had initially claimed that participants at the session were harassed. When the fake news did not garner the expected attention, it resorted to another gimmick aimed at dragging the Service into an unnecessary term elongation debate.” According to the DSS, the statement by “the Presidency reiterating its definite stance to hand over power to a new President on 29th May 2023, has vindicated the Service” and countered the elongation report.

