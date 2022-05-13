News

DSS: We never pushed for tenure elongation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied pushing for tenure elongation for President Muhammadu Buhari. A report had claimed the secret police said the 2023 general election might not hold due to insecurity. But in a statement yesterday, spokesman for the agency Peter Afunanya said the report: “Is false and fabricated to malign the Service and mislead the populace”.

He said: “In the said report, the Service was accused of informing participants at its April 6th brainstorming session with CSOs/NGOs that the 2023 general election might not hold due to insecurity. The report further stated that the session was a ruse to sell tenure elongation to the public.

“Consequently, the DSS disassociates itself from the publication and categorically states that the information is false and obviously fabricated to malign it and mislead the populace.” The statement added: “The online paper, in its characteristic gutter journalism, had initially claimed that participants at the session were harassed. When the fake news did not garner the expected attention, it resorted to another gimmick aimed at dragging the Service into an unnecessary term elongation debate.” According to the DSS, the statement by “the Presidency reiterating its definite stance to hand over power to a new President on 29th May 2023, has vindicated the Service” and countered the elongation report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2021: FIRS surpasses revenue targets, rakes N6.405trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Notwithstanding global and economic challenges of 2021, Federal Inland Rlevenue Service (FIRS) met and surpassed its revenue target of N6.405 trillion in 2021, indicating hundred per cent revenue target. Revenue performance of the Service released yesterday by Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, confirmed that, in 2021 FIRS collected a total of […]
News

Conditional cash transfer: N5,000 can change life for the vulnerable –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has said the N5,000 being given to the poor in the government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme could change the life of the vulnerable in rural areas. The minister said this yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team while responding […]
News

Alleged N400m fraud: Court to commence Metuh’s re-trial Oct 14

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja Tuesday fixed October 14 for the re- arraignment of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, over alleged N400 million fraud. The re-arraignment was billed for Tuesday, but the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu was said to be away on an official duty. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica