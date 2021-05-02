DSS: We’ll deal with misguided elements threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence

…vows to resist forceful change of govt

The Department of State Services (DSS), has raised the alarm of plots by those it described as “misguided elements”, to instigate a violent change of government in the country.

While warning against actions that threaten the corporate existence of the nation, the DSS vowed to deal with influential individuals and groups engaging in tendencies that are anything but patriotic.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service specifically fingered religious and past political leaders in the country, as those fanning the embers of disintegration.

Consequently, the Service said it will work closely with relevant sister security and law enforcement agencies, to ensure the inviolability, unity and corporate existence of the country.

New Telegraph reports that, amid the growing insecurity across the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, armed robbery and the like, prominent personalities, including religious and political leaders, as well as regional groups, had taken the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to task.

Only Sunday, the media was awash with reports of the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, allegedly asking God to cause change to happen.

This came after the Spiritual Director of Adoration Director, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, asked President Buhari to resign over the security challenges besetting the country.

However, while not mentioning names, the secret police said it will not sit idly and watch people with self-serving motives cause a disruption in the polity.

It maintained that the ballot box remained the only legal, legitimate and acceptable means of effecting change in a democratic setting.

