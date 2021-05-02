News

DSS: We’ll deal with misguided elements threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…vows to resist forceful change of govt

The Department of State Services (DSS), has raised the alarm of plots by those it described as “misguided elements”, to instigate a violent change of government in the country.

While warning against actions that threaten the corporate existence of the nation, the DSS vowed to deal with influential individuals and groups engaging in tendencies that are anything but patriotic.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr  Peter Afunanya, the secret service specifically fingered religious and past political leaders in the country, as those fanning the embers of disintegration.

Consequently, the Service said it will work closely with relevant sister security and law enforcement agencies, to ensure the inviolability, unity and corporate existence of the country.

 

New Telegraph reports that, amid the growing insecurity across the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, armed robbery and the like, prominent personalities, including religious and political leaders, as well as regional groups, had taken the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to task.

 

Only Sunday, the media was awash with reports of the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, allegedly asking God to cause change to happen.

 

This came after the Spiritual Director of Adoration Director, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, asked President Buhari to resign over the security challenges besetting the country.

 

However, while not mentioning names, the secret police said it will not sit idly and watch people with self-serving motives cause a disruption in the polity.
It maintained that the ballot box remained the only legal, legitimate and acceptable means of effecting change in a democratic setting.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: Court disqualifies Ize-Iyamu, Audu as APC candidates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

I’ll appeal judgement, says governorship flag bearer The High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday disqualified both governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Gani Audu. Justice Courage Ogbebor, in his […]
News

Nigerian nurse abducted since Jan escapes from ISWAP captivity

Posted on Author Reporter

  A male Nigerian nurse abducted by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) since the beginning of 2020 has escaped from the captivity of the terrorists. The return of the healthcare worker, whose name and organisation was withheld, was facilitated by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). This was revealed in a statement on […]
News

U.S. fighting HIV/AIDS in Nigeria with $6bn – Deputy Chief Mission

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The United States Deputy Chief Mission to Nigeria, Ms Kathleen FitzGibbon, yesterday disclosed that the United States government through President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has invested more than $6 billion in the fight against HIV/ AIDS in Nigeria since 2003. FitzGibbon disclosed this in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during launch of Anti-retroviral Therapy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica