DSS: We’ll deal with those threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence

The Department of State Services’ (DSS) has raised the alarm of plots by those it described as “misguided elements”, to instigate a violent change of government in the country.

While warning against actions that threaten the corporate existence of the nation, the DSS vowed to deal with influential individuals and groups engaging in tendencies that are anything, but patriotic.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service specifically fingered religious and past political leaders in the country, as those fanning the embers of disintegration.

Consequently, the Service said it will work closely with relevant sister security and law enforcement agencies, to ensure the inviolability, unity and corporate existence of the country.

New Telegraph reports that amid the growing insecurity across the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, separatist agitations, armed robbery and the like, prominent personalities, including religious and political leaders, as well as regional groups, had taken the President Muhammadu Buhariled government to task.

Only yesterday, the media was awash with reports of the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, allegedly asking God to cause change to happen.

This came after the Spiritual Director of Adoration Director, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, asked President Buhari to resign over the security challenges besetting the country.

However, while not mentioning names, the secret police said it will not sit idly and watch people with self-serving motives cause a disruption in the polity. It maintained that the ballot box remained the only legal, legitimate and acceptable means of effecting change in a democratic setting.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby condemns the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of this country.

“Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it. It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country.

“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation.

“The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and in-fluences against Nigeria. “They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security.

It is instructive to note that the ballot box remains the vehicle of change in a democracy”, the DSS said. It warned those it considered self-centred individuals and groups to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of the nation. The statement continued: “In the same manner, influential personalities should be sensitive to the emerging situations and guard against divisive and inciting utterances that may cause a breakdown of law and order “Recently, the Service invited and cautioned some persons who deniably recounted their earlier statements or said they were quoted out of context. “The public should be wary of such individuals and their co-travellers who incite them in the open but turn in the secret to retrieve their words after they have caused the damage. “While the Service reaffirms its unambiguous support to an indivisible, indissoluble and united Nigerian State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, it will no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors.

“Consequently, the Service is assiduously working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country”.

