DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for business to thrive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation.

 

Director-General of the State Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to receive a stateof- the-art art Museum Complex, jointly built by two private firms – Lubrik Construction Company, and Craneburg Construction.

 

According to the firms, the gesture was in furtherance of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

 

The private entities made the disclosure during the ground- breaking ceremony of the project at the secret service’s headquarters in Abuja. The Chairman, Lubrik Construction Company, Alh. Nasiru Danu, who is also on the Board of Craneburg Construction; said the project would be fully funded by both construction companies.

 

This was as he disclosed that the project “would be completed in 16 months, and would meet all international standards”.

 

Danu urged private organizations to encourage security agencies by carrying out projects that would spur them to do more in the execution of their mandates.

 

In his response, the DGSS thanked the Management of Lubrik Construction and Craneburg Construction, assuring of maximum utilisation of the multi-million  naira project.

 

“We assure our dear citizens and all that live in Nigeria of our relentless commitment to security and public safety. “The Service will ensure a safe and secure business environment for corporate organisations and investors to operate without fear of molestation”,

 

The DG-SS said. Meanwhile, a detailed description of the project was given during the ceremony. Present at the event, were senior officials of the DSS and Directors of the both construction companies.

