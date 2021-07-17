News

DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for businesses to thrive

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…as private entities donate state-of-the-art art museum to Service

 

The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation.

Director-General of the Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to receive a state-of-the-art art Museum Complex, jointly built by two private firms –  Lubrik Construction Company and Craneburg Construction.

According to the firms, the gesture was in furtherance of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The private entities made the disclosure  during the ground- breaking ceremony of the project at the secret service’s headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech, Chairman of Lubrik Construction Company, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, who is also on the Board of Craneburg Construction; said the project would be fully funded by both construction companies.

This was as he adisclosed  that the project “would be completed in 16 months, and would meet all international standards”.

Danu urged private organisations to encourage security agencies by carrying out projects that would spur them to do more in the execution of their mandates.

In his response, the DGSS thanked the management of Lubrik Construction and Craneburg Construction, assuring of maximum utilisation of the multi-million naira project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pensioners seek increment in wages, task FG on 15-month arrears

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the federal government to act in conformity with the 199 Constitution (as amended) towards increased pension and payment of over 15 months when the salaries and wages was increased from N18, 000 to N30, 000. NUP in a communique issued at the end of […]
News

29 monarchs get staff of office in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday presented staff-of-office to twenty-nine new traditional rulers across the state, charging them to be custodians of peace in their various communities. Speaking during the presentation of staff- of-office to the newly elected traditional rulers at Michael Okpara Auditorium Umuahia, the governor, who urged them to refrain from […]
News

2023: Zoning is for fairness, says APC UK

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuj

a Amidst the controversies over where the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket would be zoned to in 2023, the United Kingdom chapter of party has said zoning is for fairness.   According to the foreign chapter of the party, zoning was not provided for in the party’s constitution, but it is an arrangement that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica