DSS: We’ll make Nigeria safe for businesses to thrive

…as private entities donate state-of-the-art art museum to Service The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured of its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country, where investors and corporate organisations will operate without fear of molestation.

Director-General of the Service (DG-SS), Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, gave the undertaking at an occasion to receive a state-of-the-art art Museum Complex, jointly built by two private firms – Lubrik Construction Company and Craneburg Construction.

According to the firms, the gesture was in furtherance of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The private entities made the disclosure during the ground- breaking ceremony of the project at the secret service’s headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech, Chairman of Lubrik Construction Company, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, who is also on the Board of Craneburg Construction; said the project would be fully funded by both construction companies.

This was as he adisclosed that the project “would be completed in 16 months, and would meet all international standards”.

Danu urged private organisations to encourage security agencies by carrying out projects that would spur them to do more in the execution of their mandates.