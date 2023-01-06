DSS: We’re not in court against INEC Chair

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified that it has no case in court against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

It said the clarification became imperative following reports indicating otherwise.

In a statement, Friday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret service said it “has discovered that the newspaper skewed what transpired at the court and reported it out of context”.

“This statement, however, becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading. It falsely left an impression that the Service went to court against the INEC Chairman”.

While revealing what it said we’re plans by unnamed elements to undermine efforts by security and law enforcement agencies to sustain the unity and corporate existence of the nation, the intelligence agency vowed to prosecute its constitutional mandate to the letter.

