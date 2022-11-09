News

DSS: We’re probing misconduct allegation against staff at Lagos Airport

The Department of State Services (DSS) has acknowledged reports of allegedprofessionalmisconduct against its personnel at the MurtalaMohammedInternational Airport (MMIA), Lagos. In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said: “The attention of theDepartmentof StateServices (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation by one Pelumi Olajengbesi that the Service’s personnel at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

 

