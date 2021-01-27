DSS: We’re probing the death of police corporal in Osun

The Department of State Services (DSS) has opened investigation into the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State.

Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said the investigation was being jointly undertaken with the police.

The Service has, therefore, sued for restraint, whole assuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be unravelled.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State.

“Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter,” the Service said.

It added that: “The public should be rest assured that it will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice”.

It therefore called on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.

