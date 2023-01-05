Metro & Crime Top Stories

DSS: We’ve arrested mastermind of explosion during President’s Kogi visit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…says suspect senior ISWAP commander
…coordinated Kuje medium security custodial centre attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of the mastermind of the “Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on December 29, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State. It said the suspect and commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were apprehend- ed on Tuesday, January 3, New Telegraph reports that the explosion occurred a few hours before the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, to commission some projects completed by the Kogi State government.

The disclosure was made in a statement, yesterday, by the Public Relations Officer of the intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya. The terrorist commanders, Afunanya, noted, sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting an escape. He further disclosed that before his arrest, Otaru operated terrorist cells within and around the North Central state, from where he car- ried out the “dastardly” attack on Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State, resulting in the killing of an Inspector of police. The suspect was also found to have coordinated the daring attack on the July 5, 2022 attack on Kuje medium security custodial centre.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Ex- plosiveDevice(VBIED) attackwhich occurredon 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleimanon3rdJanuary, 2023. Otaru sustainedagunshotinjuryonhisleft foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations: The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris Musa was killed and two(2) AK-47riflescartedawayinthat attack;

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

657.5 kg Tramadol Smuggling: Court jails clearing agent 10 years

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced a self-acclaimed clearing agent, Cyril Ogunna, to 10 years imprisonment, for his involvement in the unlawful importation of 657.5 kilograms of Tramadol. The judge slammed the jail term after Ogunma pleaded guilty to a two count-charge of unlawful importation and conspiracy, […]
Metro & Crime

RRS arrest 18-yr-old traffic robber

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

An 18-year-old man, Sodiq Abubakar, has been arrested for traffic robbery by operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at Ketu area of Lagos State.   The suspect, it was learnt, was arrested at about 8 p.m. last Friday in Ketu shortly after using an unidentified object to threaten a motorist, and thereafter dispossesse […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest killers of monarch, Immigration boss; abductors of CAN Chair, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested 27 suspects over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in the state. Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen in Lafia that the suspects were arrested from different locations across the state within the last two weeks.   Longe, while parading some of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica