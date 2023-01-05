DSS: We’ve arrested mastermind of explosion during President’s Kogi visit

…says suspect senior ISWAP commander

…coordinated Kuje medium security custodial centre attack

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of the mastermind of the “Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on December 29, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State. It said the suspect and commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were apprehend- ed on Tuesday, January 3, New Telegraph reports that the explosion occurred a few hours before the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, to commission some projects completed by the Kogi State government.

The disclosure was made in a statement, yesterday, by the Public Relations Officer of the intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya. The terrorist commanders, Afunanya, noted, sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting an escape. He further disclosed that before his arrest, Otaru operated terrorist cells within and around the North Central state, from where he car- ried out the “dastardly” attack on Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State, resulting in the killing of an Inspector of police. The suspect was also found to have coordinated the daring attack on the July 5, 2022 attack on Kuje medium security custodial centre.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Ex- plosiveDevice(VBIED) attackwhich occurredon 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleimanon3rdJanuary, 2023. Otaru sustainedagunshotinjuryonhisleft foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations: The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris Musa was killed and two(2) AK-47riflescartedawayinthat attack;

