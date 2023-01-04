DSS: We’ve arrested mastermind of explosion during President’s Kogi visit

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the arrest of the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on December 29, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State.

It said the suspect and commander of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad), and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman, were apprehended on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

New Telegraph reports that the explosion occurred a few hours before the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, to commission some projects completed by the Kogi State Government.

The disclosure was made in a statement, Wednesday, by the Public Relations Officer of the intelligence agency, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

The terrorist commander, Afunanya, noted, sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting an escape.

He further disclosed that before his arrest, Otaru operated terrorist cells within and around the North Central state, from where he carried out the “dastardly” attack on Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State, resulting in the killing of an Inspector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...