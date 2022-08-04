DSS: Why we can’t disclose ‘First Class’ personnel, operational procedures

The Department of State Services (DSS), has said as an intelligence agency, it cannot disclose information relating to its operations, as well as workforce. It also noted that doing so would be counterproductive. According to the Secret Service, there are processes and procedures, which guide standards of operations of intelligence organisations the world over.

Spokesperson for the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, offered the explanation while reacting to a challenge thrown by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, challenging the effectiveness of intelligence gathering in the country. In a recent interview on Channel Television’s morning programme, Sunrise Daily, Chidoka had said, among others, that: “When we say that something is an intelligence organisation it means that the people are intelligent… “So, I just cant understand how unintelligent people manage our intelligence organisations. It’s just something I can’t wrap my mind around.

“All over the world intelligence organisations are going to universities looking for first class students; looking for people that have knowledge in technology, in engineering, in social sciences. “Nigeria is the only country where I don’t see such people going into the intelligence. I dare the SSS to publish the number of first class students that are in the SSS. “I dare them to publish how many people who have first class in French they have employed knowing full well that neighbouring countries around us are francophone”.

