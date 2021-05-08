DStv, GOtv beam City, Chelsea clash, others live

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from the 2020-21 Premier League season, with matches scheduled for 7-10 May 2021. The pick of matches from this weekend’s Premier League action see Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, 8th May at 5:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203), with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to avenge a defeat at the hands of the Blues from the FA Cup semifinals last month.

Hakim Ziyech was the match winner for Chelsea on that occasion, scoring the only goal of the game to see Thomas Tuchel’s side upset the Citizens and reach a first cup final under the guidance of their German manager. Guardiola, meanwhile, says he is happy to stay with City and continue to bring the club success: “Something I found since I arrived and why I extended my contract two times is because they allow me to think about football,” said the Spaniard. “There are incredible people working behind us to make us perform as best possible on the pitch. I am part of this club.

Everything the club thinks about, I support.” With the end of the season rapidly approaching, the focus will also fall on the battle for European places, with this weekend’s key games seeing Leicester City host Newcastle United at 8pm on Friday, 7th May on Super- Sport Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Leeds United at 12:30pm on Saturday, 8th May on SuperSport Premier League, Liverpool hosting Southampton at 8:15pm on Saturday, 8th May on SuperSport Premier League, and West Ham United tacking Everton in a match which sees David Moyes come up against one of his former teams this Sunday, 9th May ay 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football (GOtv channel 31).

