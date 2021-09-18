DStv, GOtv beam live Juve, Milan, Spurs, Chelsea ties

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Sunday 19 September 2021 at 7:45 pm on LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 33). This match sees a meeting of two of the league’s best and most historically significant teams – with the added spice of Bianconeri manager, Massimiliano Allegri, coming up against a former team of his. With the ‘Old Lady’ now shorn of the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Allegri has called for unity from the squad as they look to return Juve to the top of Serie A: “Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on,” said the experienced tactician.

“I have a fine squad; we simply must realize that we can’t just dominate every match. We need to come together and this will help us for the future.” Milan boss Stefano Pioli, meanwhile, believes there is more to come from his team after a promising start to the Serie A campaign. Football fans can expect fireworks from the Premier League scene as Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Chelsea in North London on the evening of Sunday 19 September 2021 at 4:30pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Channel 203). Football fanatics are aware that meetings of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are typically fiery encounters and this one should be no different, with the hosts confident after their strong start to the season and the visitors looking to underline their title ambitions.

