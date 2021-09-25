Sports

DStv, GOtv beam live La Liga, Serie A ties

DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to extended action from the La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 25 to Monday 27 September 2021. This round of La Liga action is headlined by Real Madrid hosting Villarreal at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Saturday 25 September at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel).

The meeting of Los Blancos and the Yellow Submarine promises to be a high-quality affair, with both sides boasting world-class attacking talent. Amongst those who have stepped up their game for Real is Welsh attacker Gareth Bale, who has gone from a peripheral figure to one of the Madrid side’s key players since the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season. Another key clash this round sees Deportivo Alaves host Atletico Madrid in the early afternoon match on Saturday at 1pm on SuperSport La Liga, with the Basque side hoping for an upset victory at Estadio de Mendizorroza, though manager Javier Calleja acknowledges that his charges have struggled to find form this season.

Elsewhere in Spain’s top flight this weekend, Sevilla will back themselves to win at home to Espanyol at 5:30pm on SuperSport La Liga, as will Barcelona when they welcome Levante to the Camp Nou on the afternoon of Sunday 26 September at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga, while the round will wrap up on the evening of Monday 27 September with Celta Vigo welcoming Granada to Galicia for a clash at Estadio de Balaidos at 8pm on SuperSport La Liga.

