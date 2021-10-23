DStv, GOtv subscribers set to enjoy Classico

DStv Confam and GOtv Max customers can look forward to a classic La Liga rivalry, as Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on the afternoon of Sunday 24 October 2021 at 3:15pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). ‘El Clasico’, the most famous rivalry in all of club football, takes centre stage as Barcelona take on hated rivals Real Madrid.

While the Blaugrana have endured a difficult start to the season both domestically and in Europe, Los Blancos have also flattered to deceive at times, though they have shown some encouraging signs of promise under Carlo Ancelotti. However, the Italian is wary of his team’s “wrong attitude”, which sprung up in defeats to Sherriff and Espanyol just prior to the international break, and he will be determined to ensure that no such shortcomings are on show for the Clasico. Barca, meanwhile, desperately need a big victory to boost morale and belief, with the Blaugrana already looking in danger of becoming an ‘also ran’ in La Liga this season.

“It is a complicated situation. We’re suffering, I have to be honest about that,” said veteran defender Gerard Pique. “These are difficult times, we have not experienced them before. The atmosphere in the dressing room is very good and we want to turn it around.” We look forward to key players such as Memphis Depay, The Dutch attacker who looks at home in a Barcelona shirt and has taken on the mantle of being a talisman in attack. Depay’s movement, touch and intelligence will be crucial if the Blaugrana are to claim a win over Los Blancos and Luka Modric, a veteran Croatian midfielder who continues to be the heartbeat of Real Madrid, with his ability to orchestrate play from anywhere on the field virtually unmatched. Modric will look to pull the strings for another Real Madrid triumph in the Clasico.

Like this: Like Loading...