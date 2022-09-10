Sports

DStv, GOtv to beam live weekend’s LaLiga games

Second-placed Barcelona will pay a visit to bottom-placed Cadiz for this weekend’s league match. The host has endured a torrid start to the season, they have recorded four defeats from four matches and scored no goal. The visitors have bounced back from an opening day goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano. They have won their last three matches, including difficult away games against Sevilla and Real Sociedad.

The match will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and Select GO La Liga (GOtv channel 32) League leaders and reigning champions, Real Madrid will play host to Mallorca on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and Select GO La Liga (GOtv channel 32) Los Blancos picked up from where they stopped last season, winning all four of their matches.

All of their wins have come without a clean sheet, this weekend, they will be hosting a Mallorca team that will pose little attacking threat Other games to watchout for include the following Saturday night matches: Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia at 1:00pm, Espanyol vs Sevilla at 3:15pm and Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo at 8:00pm. They will all be showing on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and Select GO La Liga (GOtv channel 32). On Sunday, live action resumes with Elche vs Athletic Bilbao at 3:15pm, Getafe vs Real Sociedad at 5:30pm, Real Betis vs Villarreal at 8:00pm. While Almeria vs Osasuna will be showing on Monday at 8:00pm. The games will be live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) and Select GO La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

 

