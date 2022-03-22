Arts & Entertainments

DSTV increases subscription rates amidst rising inflation

Amidst skyrocketing prices of food items and other household needs, Pay-TV operator, DSTV has announced an increase in the prices of its subscription packages.

The TV operator said from April 1, subscribers will pay more for all its bouquets and its premium package on DSTV will now go for N21,000, instead of the current N18,400. Compact Plus which cost N12,400 before will now go for N14,250, while Compact will cost N9,000 instead of N7,900.

The Confam package, which costs N4,615 currently, will cost N5,300 from April 1, while Yanga subscribers will pay N2,950 and instead of the current N2,565.

Multichoice, the owners of DSTV, blamed “rising costs of inflation and business operations” for the increase which also affects GOTV packages. According to the company, GOTV Max subscription rate has been increased from N3,600 to N4,150, while Jolli package will now cost N2,800, instead of the current N2,460. The cost of GOTV Jinja package was also increased from N1,640 to N1,900, while the subscriber will pay N900 for Lite package instead of N800.

While noting that “the price adjustments will enable us to serve our customers better, offering them more choice and great value all the time,” Multichoice said it would allow customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) to pay the old price. The company also said it would allow customers pay the old price if they pay consistently before their due dates for a period of 12 months.

According to the company, customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free.

 

