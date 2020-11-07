Sports

DStv Premium Golf Day debuts

Nigeria’s premier pay television platform, DStv, will host the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on 14 November. This was announced in Lagos yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions.

The event format, according to the organisers, is stroke play. The organisers also disclosed that the first prize at the event will be a business class ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel. The second prize is a business class ticket to Rwanda for a weekend stay at five-star hotel, while the third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos. The prize for the longest drive at the event is a 55-inch television set.

Martin Mabutho, Chief Costumer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the sponsorship of DStv Premium Golf Day is a demonstration of commitment to the sport, which is enjoyed by DStv Premium subscribers and brought to them via a dedicated channel that broadcasts some of the world’s most important golf tournaments. “This is an exciting opportunity for us because we understand that golf tournaments are some of the most important games for our DStv Premium subscribers, hence this sponsorship. To further demonstrate our commitment to this game, we have a specially dedicated channel- Home of Golf, which has PGA Tour, European Tour, Ryder Cup, etc.

on DStv Channel 213 for our Premium subscribers. So, we’re excited to be a part of this, with Ikeja Golf Club and are hopeful that this will further consolidate our relationship with our Premium subscribers and those that play and enjoy the game,” he said.

