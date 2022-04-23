Sports

DStv Premium Golf Day holds today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Over 100 golfers from clubs across the country will be in action today at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, for the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day. The event, supported by soft drinks giants, Pepsi, is billed as a fusion of golf and music, with famous live musical group, Storm Band, and star disc jockey, DJ Xclusive, billed to perform. The participating golfers, selected from over 600 registrants, will play with only four clubs and a putter, with winners emerging through a stroke play format. The best three golfers at the event will go home with various prizes. The star prize is a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel.

The second prize is a business class ticket to a five-star hotel in Kigali, Rwanda, for a weekend stay, while the thirdbest golfer is entitled to a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos. The maiden edition of the event held in November 2020, with Dr. Ogunbiyi Ogunbanjo of Ikeja Golf Club winning the star prize. The second prize went to Mr. Remi Olukoya, while Mr. Rasheed Adebisi won the third prize.

The entertainment leg of the event is driven by Pepsi, which has a reputation of supporting Nigerian sports and music. Storm Band is famous for live performances of musical genres such as Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, fuji, old school jams as well as rhythm and blues. DJ Xclusive’s portfolio includes performances with top acts like Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Greenwood apologises after video shows him inhaling laughing gas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mason Greenwood has apologised and admitted to “poor judgement” after “historical pictures” of him inhaling laughing gas emerged. The 18-year-old Manchester United forward appeared to inhale nitrous oxide from a balloon in a video, reportedly filmed a number of weeks ago, which was shared on social media platform Snapchat. Greenwood apologised for his actions and […]
Sports

Joshua v Pulev: 1,000 fans to watch fight at Wembley Arena

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on December 12 at Wembley Arena. A limited number of fans can now attend live sport in England following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. Local authorities in London have approved a crowd and safety measures and […]
Sports

Premier League planning resolution to end season early if Covid-19 forces halt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League clubs will be presented with a resolution to accept the standings as final if Covid-19 forces next season to a halt with at least 50% of fixtures played. The plan, described by insiders as a worst-case scenario, is being pursued in the hope of preventing acrimony around how to determine final positions if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica