DStv Premium Golf Day holds today

Over 100 golfers from clubs across the country will be in action today at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, for the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day. The event, supported by soft drinks giants, Pepsi, is billed as a fusion of golf and music, with famous live musical group, Storm Band, and star disc jockey, DJ Xclusive, billed to perform. The participating golfers, selected from over 600 registrants, will play with only four clubs and a putter, with winners emerging through a stroke play format. The best three golfers at the event will go home with various prizes. The star prize is a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel.

The second prize is a business class ticket to a five-star hotel in Kigali, Rwanda, for a weekend stay, while the thirdbest golfer is entitled to a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos. The maiden edition of the event held in November 2020, with Dr. Ogunbiyi Ogunbanjo of Ikeja Golf Club winning the star prize. The second prize went to Mr. Remi Olukoya, while Mr. Rasheed Adebisi won the third prize.

The entertainment leg of the event is driven by Pepsi, which has a reputation of supporting Nigerian sports and music. Storm Band is famous for live performances of musical genres such as Naija hip-hop, juju, highlife, fuji, old school jams as well as rhythm and blues. DJ Xclusive’s portfolio includes performances with top acts like Ne-Yo, Rihanna, Mario Winans, Brick and Lace, Nas and Fat Joe.

