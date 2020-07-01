DSTV: Reps reject Multichoice’s pay as you go tariff

Philip Nyam Abuja The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Pay As You Go yesterday said that the old template introduced by Multichoice for digital satellite communication should not be subjected to the market forces of demand and supply.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Unyime Idem and other lawmakers who grilled the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on the new payment template issued by Multichoice for payment of DSTV subscription,

decried the high cost and warned that it was not acceptable to the parliament.

He said that the House viewed the increase in the price of subscription of satellite television on the Pay As You Go system as an affront and directed that the system be suspended forthwith. Responding, the minister told the committee members that the payment system is operational in many countries of the world that use the satellite system for communication.

He said that the telecommunications industry is not the same thing as the media industry and added that the Pay As You Go had been in existence since 2017.

Mohammed further said that the rationale for the payment platform is because of the flexible payment option, increased customer satisfaction and customer retention. He added that the Pay As You Go system is currently being used by many service providers notably Skysports, Startimes, NOATV among others, which allows subscribers pay only what they wish to use.

