Sports

DStv to beam live GOtv Boxing Night 23

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 11, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv

 

This edition will stage seven fights across weight categories with a total of 12 boxers on the domestic scene and two from abroad hoping to walk away with the N1million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at the event.

 

GOtv Boxing Night 23, which is scheduled to hold at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 2019).

 

Speaking on the event, John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, said that GOtv will continue to be the biggest supporter of Nigerian boxing and the continuity of the boxing event has not only rekindled interest of talented boxers and fans but also kept boxing authorities engaged

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Impressive Scotland frustrate England in Wembley draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sweden beat Slovakia, all square between Croatia, Czech Republic England and Scotland played out a goalless draw at Wembley to leave both countries with their hopes of reaching Euro 2020’s knockout stage very much alive. The first meeting between the men’s teams in a major tournament since Euro 96 was played out in a typically […]
Sports

Arteta: David Luiz was rusty, Ozil’s omission was tactical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta said there was a reason why he did not select David Luiz from the start against Manchester City, after the Brazil defender’s disastrous appearance from the bench contributed to Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat. The centre-back gifted a goal to Raheem Sterling, then was sent off for the foul on Riyah Mahrez which was also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica